Portland Grains (March 3)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 2.75 cents per bushel lower to 5.50 cents higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 5.9300-6.2100
Apr; 5.9500-6.2500
May; 6.0000-6.2500
Jun; NA
Jul; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.6600-5.7600
You have free articles remaining.
11%; 5.8600-5.9600
11.5%
Mar; 5.9600-6.0600
Apr; 6.0775
May; 6.0775
Jun; NA
Jul; NA
12%; 6.0100-6.1100
13%; 6.1100-6.2100
Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100
Source: USDA