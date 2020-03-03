Portland Grains (March 3)
Portland Grains (March 3)

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended mixed, from 2.75 cents per bushel lower to 5.50 cents higher compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Mar; 5.9300-6.2100

Apr; 5.9500-6.2500

May; 6.0000-6.2500

Jun; NA

Jul; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.6600-5.7600

11%; 5.8600-5.9600

11.5%

Mar; 5.9600-6.0600

Apr; 6.0775

May; 6.0775

Jun; NA

Jul; NA

12%; 6.0100-6.1100

13%; 6.1100-6.2100

Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100

Source: USDA

