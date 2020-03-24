Portland Grains (March 24)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 9.25 to 23.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended 15 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended 5 to 15 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 6.0000-6.0500
Apr; 6.0000-6.0500
May; 6.0500
Jun; 6.0500-6.0800
Jul; 6.0000-6.0500
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.1450-6.1950
11%; 6.3450-6.3950
11.5%
Mar; 6.4450-6.4950
Apr; 6.4450-6.4950
May; 6.4450-6.5450
Jun; 6.4325
Jul; 6.2825-6.4825
12%; 6.4950-6.5450
13%; 6.5950-6.6450
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA
