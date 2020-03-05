Portland Grains (March 5)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 3.75 to 7.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 5.9300-6.0000
Apr; 5.9500-6.0000
May; 6.0000
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.9500
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.6825-5.8325
11%; 5.8825-6.0325
11.5%
Mar; 5.9825-6.1325
Apr; 6.0325-6.1325
May; 6.0325-6.1325
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.9000-6.1500
12%; 6.0325-6.1825
13%; 6.1325-6.2825
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA