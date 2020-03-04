Portland Grains (March 4)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 1 to 7.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 21 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 30 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 5.9300-6.0000
Apr; 5.9500-6.0000
May; 6.0000
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.9500
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.6700-5.8200
You have free articles remaining.
11%; 5.8700-6.0200
11.5%
Mar; 5.9700-6.1200
Apr; 6.0825-6.1825
May; 6.0825-6.1825
Jun; NA
Jul; NA
12%; 6.0200-6.1700
13%; 6.1200-6.2700
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA