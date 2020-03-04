Portland Grains (March 4)
PORTLAND GRAINS

Portland Grains (March 4)

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended 1 to 7.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 21 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 30 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Mar; 5.9300-6.0000

Apr; 5.9500-6.0000

May; 6.0000

Jun; NA

Jul; 5.9500

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.6700-5.8200

11%; 5.8700-6.0200

11.5%

Mar; 5.9700-6.1200

Apr; 6.0825-6.1825

May; 6.0825-6.1825

Jun; NA

Jul; NA

12%; 6.0200-6.1700

13%; 6.1200-6.2700

Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200

Source: USDA

