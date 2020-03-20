Portland Grains (March 20)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 10.50 to 26.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 5.8000
Apr; 5.8000-5.8500
May; 5.8300-5.9000
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.8000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.9050-6.0050
11%; 6.1050-6.2050
11.5%
Mar; 6.2050-6.3050
Apr; 6.1550-6.3050
May; 6.2050-6.3050
Jun; 6.1950
Jul; 6.0450-6.2450
12%; 6.2250-6.3050
13%; 6.3550-6.4050
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA