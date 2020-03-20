Portland Grains (March 20)
Portland Grains (March 20)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 10.50 to 26.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Mar; 5.8000

Apr; 5.8000-5.8500

May; 5.8300-5.9000

Jun; NA

Jul; 5.8000

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.9050-6.0050

11%; 6.1050-6.2050

11.5%

Mar; 6.2050-6.3050

Apr; 6.1550-6.3050

May; 6.2050-6.3050

Jun; 6.1950

Jul; 6.0450-6.2450

12%; 6.2250-6.3050

13%; 6.3550-6.4050

Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200

Source: USDA

