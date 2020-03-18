Portland Grains (March 18)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.50 cents per bushel lower to 8.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended mixed, from 5 cents per bushel lower to 10 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 10 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 5.8000
Apr; 5.8000
May; 5.8300-5.8500
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.6500-5.8000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.6225-5.6725
11%; 5.8225-5.8725
11.5%
Mar; 5.8225-5.8725
Apr; 5.8225-5.9725
May; 5.8725-5.9725
Jun; 5.8800
Jul; 5.7300-5.9300
12%; 5.9725-6.0225
13%; 6.0725-6.1225
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA