Portland Grains (March 18)
Portland Grains (March 18)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.50 cents per bushel lower to 8.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended mixed, from 5 cents per bushel lower to 10 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 10 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Mar; 5.8000

Apr; 5.8000

May; 5.8300-5.8500

Jun; NA

Jul; 5.6500-5.8000

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.6225-5.6725

11%; 5.8225-5.8725

11.5%

Mar; 5.8225-5.8725

Apr; 5.8225-5.9725

May; 5.8725-5.9725

Jun; 5.8800

Jul; 5.7300-5.9300

12%; 5.9725-6.0225

13%; 6.0725-6.1225

Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200

Source: USDA

