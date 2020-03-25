Portland Grains (March 25)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended mixed, from 1 cent lower to 4.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 6.0000-6.0500
Apr; 6.0000-6.0500
May; 6.0500
Jun; 6.0500-6.0800
Jul; 6.0000-6.0500
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.1575-6.2075
You have free articles remaining.
11%; 6.3575-6.4075
11.5%
Mar; 6.4575-6.5075
Apr; 6.4575-6.5075
May; 6.4575-6.5575
Jun; 6.4525
Jul; 6.3025-6.5025
12%; 6.5075-6.5575
13%; 6.6075-6.6575
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!