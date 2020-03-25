Portland Grains (March 25)
Portland Grains (March 25)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended mixed, from 1 cent lower to 4.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Mar; 6.0000-6.0500

Apr; 6.0000-6.0500

May; 6.0500

Jun; 6.0500-6.0800

Jul; 6.0000-6.0500

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 6.1575-6.2075

11%; 6.3575-6.4075

11.5%

Mar; 6.4575-6.5075

Apr; 6.4575-6.5075

May; 6.4575-6.5575

Jun; 6.4525

Jul; 6.3025-6.5025

12%; 6.5075-6.5575

13%; 6.6075-6.6575

Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200

Source: USDA

