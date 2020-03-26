Portland Grains (March 26)
Portland Grains (March 26)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 2.50 to 18.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Mar; 6.0500-6.1000

Apr; 6.0500-6.1000

May; 6.0500-6.1500

Jun; 6.0800-6.2000

Jul; 6.0500-6.1800

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 6.2600-6.3100

11%; 6.4600-6.6100

11.5%

Mar; 6.5600-6.6100

Apr; 6.5600-6.6100

May; 6.5600-6.6600

Jun; 6.5475

Jul; 6.3975-6.5975

12%; 6.6100-6.6600

13%; 6.7100-6.7600

Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200

Source: USDA

