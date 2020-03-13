Portland Grains (March 13)
Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended steady, to 9 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended 15 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Mar; 5.8500

Apr; 5.8500-5.8800

May; 5.8500-5.9100

Jun; NA

Jul; 5.7500-5.9000

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.4775-5.6775

11%; 5.6775-5.8775

11.5%

Mar; 5.775-5.9775

Apr; 5.8275-5.9775

May; 5.8275-5.9775

Jun; 5.8975

Jul; 5.7475-5.9475

12%; 5.8275-6.0275

13%; 5.9275-6.1275

Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200

Source: USDA

