Portland Grains (March 13)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended steady, to 9 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended 15 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 5.8500
Apr; 5.8500-5.8800
May; 5.8500-5.9100
Jun; NA
Jul; 5.7500-5.9000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.4775-5.6775
11%; 5.6775-5.8775
11.5%
Mar; 5.775-5.9775
Apr; 5.8275-5.9775
May; 5.8275-5.9775
Jun; 5.8975
Jul; 5.7475-5.9475
12%; 5.8275-6.0275
13%; 5.9275-6.1275
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA