Portland Grains (March 27)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 6.25 to 13.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Mar; 6.0500-6.1500
Apr; 6.0500-6.1500
May; 6.0500-6.2000
Jun; 6.0800-6.2000
Jul; 6.0500-6.1800
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.1225-6.1725
You have free articles remaining.
11%; 6.3225-6.3725
11.5%
Mar; 6.4225-6.4725
Apr; 6.6.4225-6.4725
May; 6.4225-6.5225
Jun; 6.4125
Jul; 6.625-6.4625
12%; 6.4725-6.5225
13%; 6.5725-6.6225
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!