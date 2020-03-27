Portland Grains (March 27)
Portland Grains (March 27)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 6.25 to 13.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Mar; 6.0500-6.1500

Apr; 6.0500-6.1500

May; 6.0500-6.2000

Jun; 6.0800-6.2000

Jul; 6.0500-6.1800

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 6.1225-6.1725

11%; 6.3225-6.3725

11.5%

Mar; 6.4225-6.4725

Apr; 6.6.4225-6.4725

May; 6.4225-6.5225

Jun; 6.4125

Jul; 6.625-6.4625

12%; 6.4725-6.5225

13%; 6.5725-6.6225

Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200

Source: USDA

