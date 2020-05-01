Portland Grains (May 1)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 8.50 to 14.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland Wednesday's unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended 5 to 7 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 7 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.0500
May; 6.0500-6.0800
Jun; 6.0500-6.0800
Jul; 6.0000
Aug; 6.0000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8225-6.2225
11%; 6.0225-6.4225
11.5%
Apr; 6.1225-6.5225
May; 6.1225-6.5255
Jun; 6.1800-6.5300
Jul; 6.0800-6.5300
Aug; 5.9975-6.2975
12%; 6.1725-6.5725
13%; 6.2725-6.6725
Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500
Source: USDA
