Portland Grains (May 1)

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland Wednesday's unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended 5 to 7 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 7 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.