Portland Grains (May 1)
Portland Grains (May 1)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 8.50 to 14.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland Wednesday's unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended 5 to 7 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 7 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Apr; 6.0500

May; 6.0500-6.0800

Jun; 6.0500-6.0800

Jul; 6.0000

Aug; 6.0000

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.8225-6.2225

11%; 6.0225-6.4225

11.5%

Apr; 6.1225-6.5225

May; 6.1225-6.5255

Jun; 6.1800-6.5300

Jul; 6.0800-6.5300

Aug; 5.9975-6.2975

12%; 6.1725-6.5725

13%; 6.2725-6.6725

Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500

Source: USDA

