Portland Grains (May 13)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 12.50 cents per bushel lower to 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

May; 6.0800-6.1500

Jun; 6.0800-6.1500

Jul; 6.0000-6.1000

Aug; 6.0000-6.0500

Sep; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.7425-5.8425

11%; 5.9425-6.0425

11.5%

May; 6.0425-6.1425

Jun; 6.0925-6.1425

Jul; 5.8925-6.1425

Aug; 5.8125-5.9625

Sep; 5.9125-5.9625

12%; 6.0925-6.1925

13%; 6.1925-6.2925

Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100

Source: USDA

