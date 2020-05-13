Portland Grains (May 13)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 12.50 cents per bushel lower to 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
May; 6.0800-6.1500
Jun; 6.0800-6.1500
Jul; 6.0000-6.1000
Aug; 6.0000-6.0500
Sep; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.7425-5.8425
11%; 5.9425-6.0425
11.5%
May; 6.0425-6.1425
Jun; 6.0925-6.1425
Jul; 5.8925-6.1425
Aug; 5.8125-5.9625
Sep; 5.9125-5.9625
12%; 6.0925-6.1925
13%; 6.1925-6.2925
Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100
Source: USDA
