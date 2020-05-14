Portland Grains (May 14)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 5.50 to 25.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended 3 to 7 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 7 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
May; 6.0500-6.0800
Jun; 6.0800
Jul; 5.9500-6.0000
Aug; 5.9000-6.0000
Sep; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5925-5.6925
11%; 5.7925-5.8925
11.5%
May; 5.8925-5.9925
Jun; 5.9425-5.9925
Jul; 5.7425-5.9925
Aug; 5.6650-5.8150
Sep; 5.7650-5.8150
12%; 5.9425-6.0425
13%; 6.0425-6.1425
Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!