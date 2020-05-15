Portland Grains (May 15)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended 5 cents per bushel lower to 7 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
May; 6.0000-6.1500
Jun; 6.0000-6.1500
Jul; 5.9500-6.1000
Aug; 5.9000-6.0000
Sep; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5675-5.6675
11%; 5.7675-5.8675
11.5%
May; 5.8675-5.9675
Jun; 5.9175-5.9675
Jul; 5.7175-5.9675
Aug; 5.6350-5.7850
Sep; 5.7350-5.7850
12%; 5.9175-6.0175
13%; 6.0175-6.1175
Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100
Source: USDA
