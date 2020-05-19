Portland Grains (May 19)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended 1.50 to 6 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
May; 6.0000-6.1500
Jun; 6.0000-6.1500
Jul; 5.9500-6.1000
Aug; 5.9000-6.0000
Sep; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5125-5.6125
11%; 5.7125-5.8125
11.5%
May; 5.8125-5.9125
Jun; 5.8625-5.9125
Jul; 5.6625-5.9125
Aug; 5.5775-5.7275
Sep; 5.6775-5.7275
12%; 5.8625-5.9625
13%; 5.9625-6.0625
Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100
Source: USDA
