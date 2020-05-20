Portland Grains (May 20)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended 4.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended 6 cents per bushel lower to 7 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 8 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
May; 6.0700-6.0900
Jun; 6.0700-6.1200
Jul; 6.0500
Aug; 5.9500-6.0000
Sep; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.4650-5.5650
11%; 5.6650-5.7650
11.5%
May; 5.7650-5.8650
Jun; 5.7650-5.8650
Jul; 5.6650-5.8650
Aug; 5.5825-5.6825
Sep; 5.6325-5.6825
12%; 5.8150-5.9150
13%; 5.9150-6.0150
Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!