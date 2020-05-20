Portland Grains (May 20)
PORTLAND GRAINSw

Portland Grains (May 20)

{{featured_button_text}}

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended 4.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended 6 cents per bushel lower to 7 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 8 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

May; 6.0700-6.0900

Jun; 6.0700-6.1200

Jul; 6.0500

Aug; 5.9500-6.0000

Sep; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.4650-5.5650

11%; 5.6650-5.7650

11.5%

May; 5.7650-5.8650

Jun; 5.7650-5.8650

Jul; 5.6650-5.8650

Aug; 5.5825-5.6825

Sep; 5.6325-5.6825

12%; 5.8150-5.9150

13%; 5.9150-6.0150

Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100

Source: USDA

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Recipes

Rhubarb and Dried Cherry Chutney

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News