Portland Grains (May 21)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended 11.75 to 15.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
May; 6.0700-6.0900
Jun; 6.0700-6.1200
Jul; 6.0500
Aug; 5.9500-6.0000
Sep; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5825-5.6825
11%; 5.7825-5.8825
11.5%
May; 5.8825-5.9825
Jun; 5.8825-5.9825
Jul; 5.6825-5.9825
Aug; 5.6975-5.7975
Sep; 5.7475-5.7975
12%; 5.9325-6.0325
13%; 6.0325-6.1325
Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100
Source: USDA
