Portland Grains (May 21)
Portland Grains (May 21)

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended 11.75 to 15.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

May; 6.0700-6.0900

Jun; 6.0700-6.1200

Jul; 6.0500

Aug; 5.9500-6.0000

Sep; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.5825-5.6825

11%; 5.7825-5.8825

11.5%

May; 5.8825-5.9825

Jun; 5.8825-5.9825

Jul; 5.6825-5.9825

Aug; 5.6975-5.7975

Sep; 5.7475-5.7975

12%; 5.9325-6.0325

13%; 6.0325-6.1325

Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100

Source: USDA

