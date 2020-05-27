Portland Grains (May 27)
PORTLAND GRAINSw

Portland Grains (May 27)

{{featured_button_text}}

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended 2 cents per bushel lower to 4.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 2 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 2 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

May; 6.0000-6.0500

Jun; 6.0000-6.0500

Jul; 5.9500-6.0000

Aug; 5.9000-5.9500

Sep; 5.9300-6.0000

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.5225-5.6225

11%; 5.7225-5.8225

11.5%

May; 5.8225-5.9225

Jun; 5.8225-5.9225

Jul; 5.7225-5.9225

Aug; 5.6400-5.7400

Sep; 5.6900-5.7400

12%; 5.8725-5.9725

13%; 5.9725-6.0725

Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100

Source: USDA

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Recipes

Old World Deli’s Potato Salad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News