Portland Grains (May 27)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended 2 cents per bushel lower to 4.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 2 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 2 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
May; 6.0000-6.0500
Jun; 6.0000-6.0500
Jul; 5.9500-6.0000
Aug; 5.9000-5.9500
Sep; 5.9300-6.0000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5225-5.6225
11%; 5.7225-5.8225
11.5%
May; 5.8225-5.9225
Jun; 5.8225-5.9225
Jul; 5.7225-5.9225
Aug; 5.6400-5.7400
Sep; 5.6900-5.7400
12%; 5.8725-5.9725
13%; 5.9725-6.0725
Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100
Source: USDA
