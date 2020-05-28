Portland Grains (May 29)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended 6 to 12.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
May; 6.0000-6.1000
Jun; 6.0000-6.1000
Jul; 5.9500-6.0500
Aug; 5.9300-6.0000
Sep; 5.9300-6.0000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.7400-5.7900
11%; 5.9400-5.9900
11.5%
May; 6.0400-6.0900
Jun; 6.0400-6.0900
Jul; 5.9400-6.0900
Aug; 5.8550-5.9050
Sep; 5.9050
12%; 6.0900-6.1400
13%; 6.1900-6.2400
Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100
Source: USDA
