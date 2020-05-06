Portland Grains (May 6)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended .75 cents per bushel lower to 1.25 cents higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
May; 6.0000-6.0800
Jun; 6.0000-6.0800
Jul; 5.9000-6.0000
Aug; 5.8500-6.0000
Sep; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.7800-5.9900
11%; 5.9800-6.1900
11.5%
May; 6.0800-6.2900
Jun; 6.0900-6.2900
Jul; 6.0400-6.2400
Aug; 5.9575-6.1575
Sep; NA
12%; 6.1300-6.3400
13%; 6.2300-6.4400
Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!