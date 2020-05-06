Portland Grains (May 6)
Portland Grains (May 6)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended .75 cents per bushel lower to 1.25 cents higher compared to Monday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

May; 6.0000-6.0800

Jun; 6.0000-6.0800

Jul; 5.9000-6.0000

Aug; 5.8500-6.0000

Sep; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.7800-5.9900

11%; 5.9800-6.1900

11.5%

May; 6.0800-6.2900

Jun; 6.0900-6.2900

Jul; 6.0400-6.2400

Aug; 5.9575-6.1575

Sep; NA

12%; 6.1300-6.3400

13%; 6.2300-6.4400

Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100

Source: USDA

