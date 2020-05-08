Portland Grains (May 8)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended steady to 4.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
May; 6.0000-6.0800
Jun; 6.0000-6.0800
Jul; 5.9000-6.0000
Aug; 5.8500-6.0000
Sep; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8375-5.9375
11%; 6.0375-6.1375
11.5%
May; 6.1375-6.2375
Jun; 6.1875-6.2375
Jul; 5.9875-6.2375
Aug; 5.9075-6.0575
Sep; 6.0075-6.0575
12%; 6.1875-6.2875
13%; 6.2875-6.3875
Rail/Barge April 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.1100
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 6.0300
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.3300
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6100
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!