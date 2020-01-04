Random Review: Book on psychedelic drugs to be discussed

Psychiatrist Jim Phelps, will review "How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us about Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence" by Michael Pollan as part of the Random Review series of book reviews at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

Award-winning author Pollan once again gives readers his insightful literary perspective, where science meets culture, in "How to Change Your Mind." His subject is psychedelic drugs such as LSD and psilocybin; how they were discovered, briefly researched before the mid-20th Century, banned in the 1960s, and are currently being researched for therapeutic use in mental health.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

For those who missed the 1960s opportunities for experimentation with popular psychedelics themselves, Pollan takes us along on his own mind-altering trips as he discusses the spirituality and mysticism associated with these experiences. He describes research showing promise for uses as diverse as smoking cessation and finding deathbed peace.