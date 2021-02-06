Random Review: Lopez's final book to be discussed

Local author Gregg Kleiner will review "Horizon" by Barry Lopez at noon Wednesday as part of the Friends of the Library’s Random Review series of book reviews. The event will take place online via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.

In "Horizon," Lopez, winner of the 1996 National Book Award for "Arctic Dreams," examined the world’s impending climate crisis through the lens of his life and travels. He took us from the Oregon coast to Tasmania, East Africa to the Canadian Arctic, and the Galapagos Islands to Antarctica where he probed humanity’s constant urge to travel beyond every horizon, and pondered the future of the planet and its biosphere. The Eugene-area based Lopez passed away in December 2020, leaving behind a legacy of well-loved writings known for their humanitarian and environmental concerns. "Horizon" was his final book.

Kleiner is the author of the novel "Where River Turns to Sky," which was a finalist for both the Paterson Fiction Prize and the Oregon Book Award, and was optioned for a feature film by Fox Searchlight. His first children’s book, "Please Don’t Paint our Planet Pink," addresses climate change.