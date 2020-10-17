Random Review: Memoir on Katrina to be discussed

Fay Stetz-Waters, director of civil rights for the Oregon Department of Justice, will review "The Yellow House" by Sarah M. Broom at noon Wednesday as part of the Friends of the Library Random Review series of book reviews. The event will take place online via GoToWebinar. It is free and registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.
Broom’s memoir was a 2019 National Book Award winner. In the book the author tells a very personal history of her family and the New Orleans house where she grew up as the youngest of 12 children. Broom writes about Hurricane Katrina in the context of each of her own family members. She conveys the storm’s destructiveness through its resultant scattering of her family members across America as well as the totaling of their physical home.
As a backdrop to the stories about Broom’s loved ones "The Yellow House" offers readers a wide-ranging social history of New Orleans, warts and all. The author writes with great warmth but also sharp candor about home, family, race and poverty.
Stetz-Waters considers herself a strong advocate for justice. She served in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a 911 dispatcher before earning a bachelor’s degree in history from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and graduating with honors. She attended law school at Lewis and Clark in Portland where she wrote extensively on constitutional issues such as marriage equality, transgender rights, and crime victims’ rights.
She was an administrative law judge for the Oregon Employment Department, a hearings officer for the Parole Board and a Circuit Court Judge in Linn County. In her work at the Oregon Department of Justice she is committed to civil rights issues affecting marginalized Oregonians. Fay enjoys writing, gardening, summer concerts and spending time with her wife Karelia and their dog Willa in Albany.
Up next: Coming up on Nov. 18, "Apeirogon" by Colum McCann. The reviewer is Rabbi Ariel Stone. Please note that this session will be held on the third Wednesday of the month instead of Random Review's usual second Wednesday.
