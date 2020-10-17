Random Review: Memoir on Katrina to be discussed

Fay Stetz-Waters, director of civil rights for the Oregon Department of Justice, will review "The Yellow House" by Sarah M. Broom at noon Wednesday as part of the Friends of the Library Random Review series of book reviews. The event will take place online via GoToWebinar. It is free and registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.

Broom’s memoir was a 2019 National Book Award winner. In the book the author tells a very personal history of her family and the New Orleans house where she grew up as the youngest of 12 children. Broom writes about Hurricane Katrina in the context of each of her own family members. She conveys the storm’s destructiveness through its resultant scattering of her family members across America as well as the totaling of their physical home.

As a backdrop to the stories about Broom’s loved ones "The Yellow House" offers readers a wide-ranging social history of New Orleans, warts and all. The author writes with great warmth but also sharp candor about home, family, race and poverty.