Random Thoughts: Jan. 8, 2020

I stayed pretty slim throughout my 20s while remaining active mostly through softball (I even played in a coed volleyball league one year). Things changed with the birth of my first son. I was 29 years old at the time and during my wife’s pregnancy, I gained weight right along with her. But after the baby was born, I didn’t shed any pounds and only put on more.

In the years that followed, the number on the scale continued to climb. I attempted diets on many occasions and even found some fairly good success on a few. But the pounds always returned.

In late December, I drove to Salem to get an eye exam and buy new glasses. While I chatted with the optometrist about my eyes, the conversation shifted to weight loss. It just so happens that he had lost 30 pounds following a particular diet, or perhaps more accurately, a lifestyle change. We talked quite a while about it and I ordered the book that he suggested the same afternoon.

So, today’s the first day of what I hope will be a memorable weight-loss journey. Perhaps the biggest challenge for me will be to plan ahead on food to buy, find the time to make quality meals (I do most of the cooking in our household) and avoid fast-food trips when I’m running around doing work.