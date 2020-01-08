Random Thoughts: Jan. 8, 2020

A weekly collection of random thoughts while providing newspaper coverage and from my travels around Philomath that are originally published in an online blog. — Brad Fuqua, editor
TUESDAY, DEC. 31: Talking this afternoon to the Mount Union Cemetery Association’s Richard Raleigh and Janet Cornelius, I quickly realized just how fascinating this story could be (give it a read when the paper comes out Jan. 8 or find it online at PhilomathExpress.com).
In a nutshell, the cemetery is allowed by law to reclaim burial spaces that were purchased 75 or more years ago, which means before 1945. Most bought the plots during the World War II era although a few date way back to the 1880s.
The oldest unclaimed burial space on record? A woman named Betty Graves reserved a spot on Jan. 20, 1880, with her payment of 83 cents. Today, that spot is worth $775.
For the story, I chose to lead in with the Keezel family. The husband, James C. Keezel, died at age 33 in 1890 while working on a building for the College of Philomath (the so-called radicals that split from Philomath College). His wife, Sarah L. Keezel — she was the one who purchased burial spaces decades later that now appear on the unclaimed list. They had moved to Philomath in 1887 from their previous residence in Dayton, Ohio.
Three days after her husband’s death on Sept. 26, 1890, Sarah received a letter from students and faculty of the College of Philomath expressing their confidence in her abilities and asking her to take over the presidency. Sarah, a faculty member with a master’s degree, accepted.
She served in the position for seven years. In 1897, she took the job of Philomath’s postmaster and she continued in that capacity at least until 1912 (according to the last year that she was appointed to the post). She died in 1946 at age 86.
I had come across the Keezel story while doing research for my From the Past column. The construction accident that led to James’s death (scaffolding mishap) involved the new college’s first building. In fact, the structure became known as Keezel Memorial Chapel. But it burned to the ground in 1893. The chapel was rebuilt but again burned in 1905.
Fascinating stuff from the town’s past. And I could’ve gone down many other roads with the names connected to those unclaimed burial spaces — Henkle and Newton just to name a few.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1: Happy New Year. It’s the traditional time to come up with resolutions and I have a pretty big one on my list — lose weight. Sure, it’s a pretty common one for New Year’s but I really need to drop some pounds ... quite a few actually.
Being overweight can cause all kinds of problems as you grow older. I’ve been trying to get down to my ideal weight for more than 20 years now. I was a slim 145 pounds when I graduated from high school (I looked it up in an old football program stashed away in a box that listed our names, class, heights and weights).
I stayed pretty slim throughout my 20s while remaining active mostly through softball (I even played in a coed volleyball league one year). Things changed with the birth of my first son. I was 29 years old at the time and during my wife’s pregnancy, I gained weight right along with her. But after the baby was born, I didn’t shed any pounds and only put on more.
In the years that followed, the number on the scale continued to climb. I attempted diets on many occasions and even found some fairly good success on a few. But the pounds always returned.
In late December, I drove to Salem to get an eye exam and buy new glasses. While I chatted with the optometrist about my eyes, the conversation shifted to weight loss. It just so happens that he had lost 30 pounds following a particular diet, or perhaps more accurately, a lifestyle change. We talked quite a while about it and I ordered the book that he suggested the same afternoon.
So, today’s the first day of what I hope will be a memorable weight-loss journey. Perhaps the biggest challenge for me will be to plan ahead on food to buy, find the time to make quality meals (I do most of the cooking in our household) and avoid fast-food trips when I’m running around doing work.
The biggest motivation? I want to be around for as long as possible for my two young sons. It’s going to be hard but this time I’m going to do it (now I really have to, it’s in print).
SATURDAY, JAN. 4: Walking into Clemens Community Pool to cover the school’s annual invitational, I immediately noticed what appeared to be a more spacious facility. First, the raised structure that had served as a vantage point for those tracking results had been removed to create an open area behind the blocks and where the judges sits.
Second, past meets had included chairs lined up against the far wall, but this year, only a long table could be seen situated between the blocks and the lifeguard stand to provide a place for coaches and the meet announcer to sit.
Although those changes created a new visual, the biggest reason contributing to the perception of extra space simply came down to the number of athletes. Only three schools were participating in this year’s Clemens Invitational. The meet typically features eight to 10 schools with more than 100 athletes in all at an event that would go on most of the day. This one wrapped up in less than three hours.
Athletic director Tony Matta had told me that there were a lack of schools interested in participating this season. When ADs set up schedules for such meets, beyond phone calls and emails, the events go on an online “list-serve” where schools can indicate their interest.
As far as the extra space around the pool, it actually suited me just fine because I had more room to move around while shooting photos — I know, selfish comment.
Anyway, Philomath has some promising swimmers on the two squads and it’ll be interesting to see how things go down at districts in February.
By the way, Clemens pool will be the venue for three more meets this season — a quadrangular on Jan. 17, a dual on Jan. 24 and a tri-meet on Jan. 28.
Brad Fuqua's blog can be found online at bit.ly/Philomath-Blog.