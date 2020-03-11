Random Thoughts: March 11, 2020

I can sit for hours through city and school meetings (and I have) and keep a straight face, not react to certain topics and later write it in a way that attempts to represent both sides of a particular issue (not everybody perceives it that way, but I try). But when it comes to sports, OK, that’s more of a challenge.

Although I still avoid the “rah-rah” approach in my PHS sports coverage, I admit that you could perceive a certain slant. I’m writing for a Philomath audience (although you’d be surprised how these stories find their way around the state in this online age we live in — I hear from opposing teams’ fans on occasion).

An age-old rule in the sports journalism business is “no cheering in the press box.” Back in my college football writing days, I once witnessed a “reporter” get thrown out of the press box in Boulder, Colorado, when Nebraska scored on the first play of the game.

For me, it’s not difficult to keep any emotions that I may have about a particular team inside when I’m on an assignment. In fact, even when I go to sporting events as a spectator, I have trouble cheering for my team. I’m so used to not cheering, that it’s crossed over into my personal life.