Random Thoughts: March 11, 2020

A weekly collection of random thoughts while providing newspaper coverage and from my travels around Philomath that are originally published in an online blog. — Brad Fuqua, editor
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4: The Benton County Historical Society received mention in a recent article that went online on the website of the Murdock Trust. In 2017, the BCHS received a $350,000 grant from the organization.
“BCHS presents rotating art exhibitions and more permanent history exhibitions to about 7,000 visitors each year,” the article states. “It offers research access to its extensive collection that includes information about Camp Adair, historic houses, family genealogy and Benton County industries.”
The only part of the article that I must admit brought a frown to my face was the lead-in to the piece that stated the BCHS “preserves the culture of rural Benton County through its museum in Corvallis.” Of course, this preservation has been going on for years at the museum in Philomath. (I do know that in the past during interviews I've done, folks from outside our region don't differentiate between Corvallis and Philomath and that may be the case here).
But, I suppose I’ll give them a pass on this one. There could be some confusion because the grant they awarded went toward the construction of the museum in Corvallis. They also get a pass because the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust awarded $66.3 million in grants to nonprofits all around the Pacific Northwest last year ($1 billion-plus since 1975). That's pretty impressive.
In recent communications from the museum, I have noticed that it’s now being referred to as "Philomath Museum," which makes sense to try to help eliminate any confusion.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5: As the weather starts to transition into more sunshine and milder daytime temperatures, trail hikers and mountain bike riders should take note of a trail closure in our vicinity. Starker Forests recently issued a notice that the Alder Creek Tree Farm area will be closed to the public beginning Monday and continuing until the end of April. But this is a Monday-through-Friday closure only because of timber harvest operations — the area will be open to the public on weekends.
The trail impacted by the closure would be the lower half of the Word to Your Mother and the entire stretch of the As You Wish — and that includes the mainline road and other roads near the spot where harvest crews will be working.
Starker Forests does require recreation permits for access. Those permits are free; you just need to stop by the office to pick one up (7240 Philomath Boulevard, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-4:15 p.m.).
SUNDAY, MARCH 8: A few days ago, one of my news sources paid me one of the nicest compliments that a reporter can hear — “I don’t know where you stand on the issues.” (Objectivity is very important to me, especially when it seems to be an out-of-date practice among many reporting news these days).
I can sit for hours through city and school meetings (and I have) and keep a straight face, not react to certain topics and later write it in a way that attempts to represent both sides of a particular issue (not everybody perceives it that way, but I try). But when it comes to sports, OK, that’s more of a challenge.
Although I still avoid the “rah-rah” approach in my PHS sports coverage, I admit that you could perceive a certain slant. I’m writing for a Philomath audience (although you’d be surprised how these stories find their way around the state in this online age we live in — I hear from opposing teams’ fans on occasion).
An age-old rule in the sports journalism business is “no cheering in the press box.” Back in my college football writing days, I once witnessed a “reporter” get thrown out of the press box in Boulder, Colorado, when Nebraska scored on the first play of the game.
For me, it’s not difficult to keep any emotions that I may have about a particular team inside when I’m on an assignment. In fact, even when I go to sporting events as a spectator, I have trouble cheering for my team. I’m so used to not cheering, that it’s crossed over into my personal life.
As for the Warriors, that can be a real challenge at times. Deep down inside, I’m rooting for this team to win. I cover these kids in the heat of battle all year long and in fact, for many years as I watch them progress from freshman to senior. Emma Pankalla and Toby Stueve are the type of athletes that come to mind — I’ve watched them develop into top competitors at the school through various challenges they’ve had to encounter along the way.
What prompted me to write on this topic this morning is that during last night’s boys basketball game, I said under my breath, “C’mon, boys, you need to pull this one out.” After watching this team pull out several close games this season, confidence was high that they’d get it done but in athletics, you just never know.
Sure, I’d rather write a game story about how the Warriors won a close one instead of interviewing the coach afterward about how his team had just been eliminated by the No. 15 seed. So now you know how I stand on this issue — yes, I want Philomath to win their games. Just don’t tell any of my colleagues.
