Random Thoughts: March 18, 2020

A weekly collection of random thoughts while providing newspaper coverage and from my travels around Philomath that are originally published in an online blog. — Brad Fuqua, editor

TUESDAY, MARCH 10: The topic of high school students that get involved with civic duty came up during last night’s Philomath City Council meeting. The city has had a few over the years, including Justice Heern, who at age 16 volunteered to serve on the Philomath Park Advisory Board that had been established in November 2014.

“I thought it was a unique opportunity to influence my community and have opportunities to serve in the community in a meaningful way,” Heern said during an interview with me in January 2015. “My hope is that through my service on this board, I’ll be able to participate in projects to develop the parks.”

City Manager Chris Workman said Heern did a great job on the board and he has wanted to find other high school students to get involved. But that’s not easy to do. He’s reached out to the school in the past.