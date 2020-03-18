Random Thoughts: March 18, 2020

A weekly collection of random thoughts while providing newspaper coverage and from my travels around Philomath that are originally published in an online blog. — Brad Fuqua, editor
TUESDAY, MARCH 10: The topic of high school students that get involved with civic duty came up during last night’s Philomath City Council meeting. The city has had a few over the years, including Justice Heern, who at age 16 volunteered to serve on the Philomath Park Advisory Board that had been established in November 2014.
“I thought it was a unique opportunity to influence my community and have opportunities to serve in the community in a meaningful way,” Heern said during an interview with me in January 2015. “My hope is that through my service on this board, I’ll be able to participate in projects to develop the parks.”
City Manager Chris Workman said Heern did a great job on the board and he has wanted to find other high school students to get involved. But that’s not easy to do. He’s reached out to the school in the past.
“What I hear from them is the students that you would most want to serve on those committees are also in a hundred other things that they’ve got going on between honors and sports and plays and everything else,” Workman said. “We were fortunate to have one on the park board and he brought a lot to it and it was great but we just have a hard time recruiting at the high school level. Those kids are very busy and they have a social life and other things as well.”
Noelle Cummings, whose name might be familiar to some as a Philomath City Council candidate during the 2018 election, was in attendance as a spectator at the meeting. Cummings sits on the City of Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board.
“We do have a high school student who is brand new to the board,” Cummings said. “Our last one up and graduated on us, so we had a vacancy and were able to bring in another student.”
The student is Crescent Valley senior Todd Meng. Involved with the debate team, Meng told the board during new member introductions in December that he was interested in the inner workings of local government and wanted to be involved in the community.
The Corvallis-Benton County Library Advisory Board also recently had a high school student involved as a non-voting liaison — Corvallis High junior Hannah Christison.
Coincidentally, Philomath City Councilor David Low chairs the board: “It’s a great thing for young people to participate in.”
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11: While talking to Police Committee members Doug Edmonds and Ruth Causey during a meeting yesterday, local chief Ken Rueben provided details on certain components of what a recruit goes through at the state academy. Currently, Philomath has officer Blake Bowers going through the training with the expectation that he’ll graduate in June.
Philomath has a strong history of excellence with its recruits at the academy. Rueben said the PPD, at least during his time with the local department, has never had a candidate that has required remedial training.
Philomath works with the cadets in various areas before they even go to Salem, including the typical problem areas that lead to such issues. Rueben said Blower went on four search warrants and wrote reports internally, he progressed through the first three levels of firearms training, he experienced security training and rode with officers almost every day. He also went through the entire policy manual.
Along with the two transfers that came in, Philomath is getting back to full staff strength after three officers departed in recent months.
Brad Fuqua's blog can be found online at bit.ly/Philomath-Blog.