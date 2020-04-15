Rice cooking tutorial: How to make a Batch of Jan’s Basic Heavenly Rice
Makes about 41/2 cups of rice; 6 to 8 servings.
There are many ways to prepare a medium grain rice and jasmine rice. For one thing, some prefer a liquid to rice ratio as low as one to one. I just happen to like a ratio of two parts liquid to one part rice. It yields very tender, moist, rice with just a hint of stickiness without being, well, sticky. Beyond that, I like to complement rice with butter and onion. Heavenly! And a large bowl of this, hanging out in your refrigerator for days at a time, can help you produce some mighty fine meals (see recommendations up above).
•½ cup chopped yellow onion
•2 tablespoons butter (or olive oil)
•1½ cups jasmine rice or a medium-grain white rice, such as Calrose
•3 cups water
•¾ teaspoon salt
In a medium-sized heavy-bottomed pot (with a lid that fits snugly) over medium heat, saute the onion in the butter until the onion is soft and translucent (You’ll see the transformation to “translucent,” trust me. And even if you let the cooking process go on a little longer so that onion bits start to brown around the edges, well that’s OK, too; it will bring even more flavor to your rice).
Add the rice and stir it around a bit to evenly coat the grains (This is called “sauteing.”). Add the water and salt, then increase the temperature to medium-high so that the water will begin to boil, stirring fairly frequently with a flat-edged utensil (such as a spatula or wooden spoon with a flat side to it) to keep the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pan and scorching. Once the water has come to a boil, reduce the temperature to low, cover the pot with its lid, and cook the rice at a very low simmer (A “simmer” is much less lively than a “boil.”). In the early part of this simmering phase, it’s a good idea to lift the lid and peek to make sure the liquid is simmering properly — not too little, and not rollicky back up to a boil.
After 20 minutes, check the rice. If all the water has been absorbed, the rice is ready. If there’s still water visible on the surface, then put the lid back on and continue cooking.
Once it’s done, remove from heat and gently fluff with a fork. If not using immediately, place a paper towel over the top of the pot and put the lid back on to keep the rice hot (the paper towel absorbs condensation that would otherwise drip back down on the rice and make it soggy).
Mark Bitman’s World of Rice Salads
Makes 4 servings
Bitman writes: Probably the biggest, most versatile recipe I’ve ever written and and it’s become a model for my master-recipe formula. Here six basic components are completely transformed with simple substitutions into 18 totally different dishes.
•4 to 4 cups cooked rice, cooled
•¼ cup chopped green onion
•1 small or ½ large red or yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded, and chopped
•½ cup chopped celery
•½ cup chopped carrot
•¼ to ½ cup vinaigrette (made with extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar), plus more as needed
•½ cup chopped fresh parsley
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Combine the rice and all the vegetables in a large bowl. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and use two big forks to combine, fluffing the rice and tossing gently to separate the grains.
Stir in the parsley, taste, and adjust the seasoning or moisten with a little more dressing. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate for up to a day, bringing the salad back to room temperature before serving.
Variations:
Rice Salad, Japanese Style: Use brown or white short-grain rice (also called “sushi rice.” Halve the amount of celery and carrot and finely chop them or shred them on a grater. Add 1 cup cubed firm tofu (preferably baked or fried). Instead of the vinaigrette, toss with ¼ cup or so of Simple Miso Dipping Sauce (made by whisking together 6 tablespoons miso paste, ¾ cup warm water or sake, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 tablespoon mirin or honey, 1 tablespoon rice vinegar plus more to taste, and salt to taste). Instead of the parsley, crumble 2 sheets of nori over the rice salad and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons black or white sesame seeds.
Rice Salad, Mexican Style: When blending the vinaigrette, add 1 tablespoon chili powder and 2 tablespoons Mexican crema or mayonnaise. Instead of celery and carrot, add 1 cup chopped fresh tomato. Substitute chopped fresh cilantro for the parsley and, at the same time, add 2 chopped hard-cooked eggs and chopped jalapeno chiles if you like. Serve with lime wedges.
Rice Salad, Indian Style: Use brown or white basmati rice, if possible. When making the vinaigrette, use rice wine vinegar, replace the oil with coconut milk, and add 1 tablespoon curry powder, or more to taste. Instead of the bell pepper, celery, and carrot, add ½ cup each cubed cooked potato, cooked cauliflower florets, and green peas (cooked frozen are fine). Substitute cilantro for the parsley.
Citrus Rice Salad: Instead of red wine vinegar, make the vinaigrette with freshly squeezed citrus juice - choose from lemon, lime, orange, blood orange, tangerine, pink grapefruit or a combination. Whatever you use, add 2 tablespoons of the grated zest and 1 tablespoon of sugar or honey to the blender. Do not include the scallion or the vegetables. (You might want to use a little less dressing.) Instead of the parsley, use mint if you like. A handful of chopped almonds or pecans make a nice addition.
Tomato Rice Salad: When making the vinaigrette, eliminate the vinegar and add 1 medium tomato to the blender. Instead of the green onion and other vegetables, add 2 cups chopped fresh tomato. Instead of the parsley, use chopped fresh basil or mint, or ¼ cup chopped fresh chives, chervil, dill or about a tablespoon of fresh thyme leaves.
Jasmine Coconut Rice
Makes 3 cups of rice
This is a delicious rice to serve along side grilled fish or chicken or your favorite stir-fry.
•1 cup canned coconut milk
•1 cup water
•1 cup jasmine rice
•About 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger root
•¾ teaspoon salt
•½ cup flaked or shredded unsweetened dried coconut
•Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish (optional)
Bring the coconut milk, water, rice, ginger root, and salt to a boil in a medium-sized heavy-bottomed pot, stirring with a flat-bottomed utensil several times to keep the rice from scorching. Reduce the heat, cover and cook on low for 20 minutes without lifting the lid. At this point, you can check on the rice to see if it has absorbed all the liquid. Remove from heat when done (place a paper towel on top of the pot before putting the lid back on so the condensed steam won’t drip back down onto the rice and make it sticky.
Meanwhile, lightly toast the coconut in a small, dry skillet over medium-low heat. Sprinkle this over the coconut and toss as you fluff the rice with a fork.
Fried Lemon Rice
Makes about 3 cups
First, prepare a batch of the Jasmine Coconut Rice, as described in the previous recipe.
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•1 to 2 green chiles, seeded and finely chopped
•1 inch piece fresh gingerroot, peeled and finely chopped
•1 teaspoon ground cumin
•½ teaspoon ground mustard
•¼ cup peanuts
•3 cups Jasmine Coconut Rice (see previous recipe)
•2 lemons, juiced
In a nonstick skillet, over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the green chiles and ginger root and saute briefly. Add the ground cumin and mustard and continue cooking briefly. Add peanuts and prepared Jasmine Coconut Rice and stir to combine. Once heated through, remove from heat and add the lemon juice.
