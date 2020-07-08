Add the chicken and sausage and stir to combine. Saute for 5 to 6 minutes, until the chicken has turned opaque. It’s OK if the chicken is still a little pink in the middle.

Scrape the bottom of the pan. Add a splash of the hot broth to the pan and use it to scrape up any browned bits. These bits add a lot of flavor to the dish, so don’t skip this step. (This also helps prevent the dish from burning on the bottom during cooking.)

Stir in the rice, then pour in the rest of the hot broth with the peas and saffron. Push down any grains of rice from the sides of the pot, making sure that everything is submerged in the liquid.

Pressure cook the paella. Secure the lid on the pressure cooker and make sure the pressure regulator is in its “Sealing” position. Cancel the “Saute” cooking program, select the “Manual” or “Pressure Cook” program and set the cooking time to 5 minutes at high pressure.

The pot will take 5 to 10 minutes to come up to pressure, and then the cooking program will begin counting down.

Release the pressure. When the cooking program ends, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then release the remaining pressure by moving the pressure regulator to its “Venting” position.