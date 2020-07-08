Paneer Biryani
Paneer is a firm Indian cheese and a team player that fits in with anything from a wrap to a vegetable side to a main course. The cheese can be found in the refrigerated section at Indian stores. I cooked this biryani in a Dutch oven for better control over the texture of the rice, paneer and caramelized onions.
Makes 6 servings
For paneer:
2 cups yogurt
3 cloves garlic, minced finely
1 tablespoon grated ginger
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon chili powder
2 tablespoons store-bought biryani masala or garam masala
1½ teaspoons salt
1 (12-ounce) package of paneer, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 green pepper, diced in cubes
1 teaspoon canola oil
For rice:
3 cups basmati rice
1 teaspoon canola oil
1 tablespoon fennel seeds
3 cardamom pods
1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick
2 serrano green chilies, halved
1½ teaspoons salt
5¼ cups water
For onion topping:
2 tablespoons oil
1 large white onion, thinly sliced
½ teaspoon sugar
¼ cup mint, chopped
1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
To marinate paneer: In a large bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, ginger, turmeric, chili powder, biryani or garam masala and salt. Stir well.
Add paneer cubes, green pepper and oil and combine gently. Taste and add more salt if needed.
Cover bowl and let it marinate for at least 20 minutes at room temperature.
Rinse basmati rice and set aside.
To cook onions: In a Dutch oven over medium heat, add oil. After oil is heated, add onion and reduce heat to medium-low. Don’t stir the onions for the first 7 to 8 minutes. Then stir and add sugar. Stir occasionally, until the onions turn medium brown. Take them out of the pot and set aside on a plate.
To make rice: Add 1 teaspoon oil to the same pot on medium-low heat. Add fennel seeds, cardamom pods and cinnamon stick and stir for 1 or 2 minutes. Add green chilies and stir again for 1 minute. Add salt, water and rice. Cover and cook for 15 minutes.
Add the marinated paneer to the rice and stir gently. Cover and cook for another 10 to 12 minutes or until all the liquid is absorbed.
Remove from heat and uncover the pot. Sprinkle the onion, mint and cilantro on top and let the biryani rest for 10 minutes.
Transfer to a wide-rimmed bowl and fluff rice with a fork. Taste for seasoning and add more salt if needed.
Serve hot with raita (yogurt sauce) or potato chips.
Source: Arthi Subramaniam, PG tested
Chicken and Sausage Paella
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Unless you are a purist, don’t fret if you don’t have a paella pan; an Instant Pot comes in handy to make a delicious paella. Bomba is a go-to rice for paella, but since I could not find it I used the plump arborio rice instead.
1½ cups chicken broth
1 cup frozen peas
Big pinch of saffron threads (roughly equal to ¼ teaspoon)
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
1 teaspoon salt
1 pound (3 or 4) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1 inch pieces
12 ounces chorizo or other spicy sausage, sliced
1½ cups arborio rice
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons parsley
In a small saucepan, heat the broth to a simmer.
Add the peas and saffron. Reduce the heat to low to keep the broth warm and give the saffron a chance to infuse the broth while you get everything else ready.
Select the “Saute” setting on your electric pressure cooker and add the oil and garlic. Saute until little bubbles of oil form around the garlic and it becomes aromatic, 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir in the onion and bell pepper. Saute until they have softened a little bit, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the paprika, cayenne (if using) and salt, and saute for 1 more minute.
Add the chicken and sausage and stir to combine. Saute for 5 to 6 minutes, until the chicken has turned opaque. It’s OK if the chicken is still a little pink in the middle.
Scrape the bottom of the pan. Add a splash of the hot broth to the pan and use it to scrape up any browned bits. These bits add a lot of flavor to the dish, so don’t skip this step. (This also helps prevent the dish from burning on the bottom during cooking.)
Stir in the rice, then pour in the rest of the hot broth with the peas and saffron. Push down any grains of rice from the sides of the pot, making sure that everything is submerged in the liquid.
Pressure cook the paella. Secure the lid on the pressure cooker and make sure the pressure regulator is in its “Sealing” position. Cancel the “Saute” cooking program, select the “Manual” or “Pressure Cook” program and set the cooking time to 5 minutes at high pressure.
The pot will take 5 to 10 minutes to come up to pressure, and then the cooking program will begin counting down.
Release the pressure. When the cooking program ends, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then release the remaining pressure by moving the pressure regulator to its “Venting” position.
When the pressure is fully released, open the pot. Add lemon juice and gently mix together with the rice. Scoop onto plates, garnish with chopped parsley and serve piping hot.
You might get a crust of dark caramelization and crunchy rice at the bottom of the pan. This is called socarrat and is traditional for paella. Just mix it in and enjoy.
Source: Adapted from simplyrecipes.com, PG tested
Coconut Rice With Coconut Milk
Makes 4 servings
This rice has a pronounced coconut flavor as it has both coconut milk and freshly grated coconut. I opted for the floral jasmine rice, and cooked it in my automatic rice cooker using its directions. But here are the directions to cook in a heavy pot on the stovetop.
2 cups jasmine rice, rinsed and drained
1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk
1¼ cups water
1½ teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon canola oil
½ teaspoon black mustard seeds, optional
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
3 dried red chilies
1 tablespoon freshly grated coconut
½ cup green peas
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup fried onions
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro
In a large heavy pot over medium heat, combine rice, coconut milk, water and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cover the pot. Cook rice 18 to 20 minutes or until rice is tender.
Remove from heat and let the rice sit for 10 minutes, then fluff with a fork.
In a skillet, add oil over medium heat. Add mustard seeds, if using, and as soon as they begin to pop, add fennel seeds. A minute later add the red chilies and stir for a few seconds. Make sure the chilies don’t burn.
Add grated coconut and saute for about 3 minutes. Add green peas and salt and saute for 2 minutes.
Transfer rice to a medium bowl and add the seasoned coconut. Combine together gently. Taste and add more salt if needed. Garnish with fried onions and cilantro leaves.
Source: Arthi Subramaniam, PG tested
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!