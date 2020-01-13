Form about ½ cup of the potato mixture (you can use a large ice cream scoop) into 4-inch cakes about ½-inch thick. Mix the remaining bread crumbs with the flour in a bowl. Coat both sides of each cake with the bread crumb mixture.

Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until the oil is hot enough to sizzle when you drop in a small amount of the flour-bread crumb mixture. Cook the potato cakes in the oil for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until light brown and crisp. During the cooking process you might need to lower the heat or add more oil; you want just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. Keep the cakes in a warm oven until ready to serve.

NOTE ON BREAD CRUMBS: Purchased bread crumbs are fine in a pinch, but homemade bread crumbs taste better and are worth the effort. To make fresh bread crumbs (also called “soft bread crumbs”), put good-quality, firm bread such as sourdough or Italian white bread (not soft, white sliced sandwich bread) in a food processor or blender and process into fine crumbs. You can store bread crumbs in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to use. You can also season the bread crumbs with fresh or dried herbs, salt, pepper, or finely grated Parmesan or Romano cheese.

Source: Recipe adapted from “The Foster’s Market Cookbook,” by Sara Foster.

