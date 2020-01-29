In a large, heavy pot, saute the beef in the oil over medium-high heat until the meat is browned. Add the onion and garlic and continue to saute, scraping the bottom of the pan thoroughly to blend the bits of cooked-on food into the chili. Add the beef stock, tomatoes, wine, chiles, bell pepper, chili powder, cumin, oregano and salt, cover and simmer gently over medium to medium-low heat for 2 hours. Add the beans and continue cooking for at least 1 more hour, or until the meat is very tender and the flavors well developed. Feel free to add additional wine and broth during the cooking to improve the consistency. Adjust seasonings. Serve hot, with the garnishes on the side in separate bowls. Yields 6 servings.