Fresh Salsa with Pine Nuts and Olives
•6 Anaheim or Poblano chiles
•½ cup sliced black olives
•3 green onions (green and white portion), chopped
•5 fresh roma style tomatoes, cored and chopped
•½ to 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced (start with half the pepper and add more if you can handle it)
•½ cup pine nuts
•1 large clove garlic, peeled and minced
•1/3 cup red wine vinegar
•1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
•1 teaspoon salt
•¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
Cut a lengthwise slit in each of the chiles (to prevent bursting during roasting), then roast either under the heating element in the oven, over a gas burner, or on a grill, turning as each side blisters. Place the roasted chiles in a plastic bag and store in freezer compartment for 10 minutes so that steam can loosen the skins; remove from freezer. Gently slip off skins, remove the stems and seeds, and chop the flesh into quarter-inch dice.
In a large bowl, combine the diced chiles, olives, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno pepper and pine nuts. Add the garlic, vinegar, olive oil, salt and peppers, and stir well to thoroughly coat the vegetables. Adjust salt and pepper to taste; chill slightly. This is a wonderful dip served with fresh-fried tortilla chips. Makes about 3½ cups of salsa.
Note: The salsa can be prepared the evening before, but don’t add the pine nuts until just before serving.
Source: Recipe adapted from: “Cuisine of the American Southwest,” by Anne Lindsay Greer.
Not your Texan’s Chili
This produces a delicious bowl of chili. Enjoy!
•1½ pounds coarsely ground beef (or finely diced)
•1 tablespoon vegetable oil
•½ cup diced yellow onion
•4 cloves garlic
•2 cups beef stock (or consomme)
•2 (14½ ounce) cans diced tomatoes
•1 cup dry red wine
•3 tablespoons diced green chiles (fresh Anaheim or canned)
•3 tablespoons minced sweet bell pepper (red or green)
•3 tablespoons chili powder
•1 tablespoon ground cumin
•4 teaspoons dried oregano, crumbled
•1 teaspoon salt
•1½ cups cooked and drained black beans (as prepared in the "cooking" description above), or 1 15 ounce can
•1½ cups cooked and drained pinto or kidney beans (as prepared in the "cooking" description above), or 1 15 ounce can
•Garnishes: grated Cheddar cheese, chopped raw onion, cooked bacon strips, sour cream.
In a large, heavy pot, saute the beef in the oil over medium-high heat until the meat is browned. Add the onion and garlic and continue to saute, scraping the bottom of the pan thoroughly to blend the bits of cooked-on food into the chili. Add the beef stock, tomatoes, wine, chiles, bell pepper, chili powder, cumin, oregano and salt, cover and simmer gently over medium to medium-low heat for 2 hours. Add the beans and continue cooking for at least 1 more hour, or until the meat is very tender and the flavors well developed. Feel free to add additional wine and broth during the cooking to improve the consistency. Adjust seasonings. Serve hot, with the garnishes on the side in separate bowls. Yields 6 servings.