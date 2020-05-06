Richard Patrick Donovan

He developed a passion for political history and stayed abreast of politics on a global level, an interest his parents encouraged from an early age. He might have watched every World War II documentary ever made.

On the lighter side, Rich loved music of the Big Band Era and from the ‘60s. Anything newer wasn’t worth listening to, so he thought. He loved to dance and had a beautiful singing voice, heard by few. He enjoyed his weekly “Old Man’s” yoga class at Fitness over 50, with the comfortable companionship.

Rich was a lifelong fan of baseball and was always disappointed when the season came to an end. He was a pitcher in his youth and an expert discussing the history and intricacies of the sport as an adult. He held season tickets to Oregon State Beavers’ games for years. He knew most players by name and proudly followed them after they turned pro.

It was work that brought Rich to Corvallis in 2003. He then became director of Community Outreach, Inc., a regional non-profit organization providing social services in the Willamette Valley. He felt “at home” in Corvallis in every sense of the word and stayed on after he retired in 2011.