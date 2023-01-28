Roscoe is 9 years old and weighs between 60-70 pounds, I am kind of a sad sack tale if I... View on PetFinder
Roscoe
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany police officer was injured by flying glass during a shooting in North Albany on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Their daughter died at a home in Albany while her parents failed to watch the girl and her two minor siblings.
The alleged victim was unable to give consent, police said.
During the trial, the now-13-year-old’s face reddened and eyes filled with tears because he is “haunted” by abuse from nearly a decade ago, the prosecutor said.
Worried about safety, Philomath officials directed city staff to order and install fencing for a housing development where excavation work created a water hazard.
Police obtained a search warrant and called in the Linn County Regional SWAT Team to assist due to the suspect's history.
Another apartment complex is in the works.
UPDATE: An affidavit alleges the suspect purposefully aimed at an officer's head.
These two facilities are on their way; what they mean for the local economy.
A work group, which has seen its share of internal drama, has published a 451-page working draft. Here's a first take.