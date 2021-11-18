Rosie - Applications Pending

Meet Miss Rosie, a 2 year old sweet girl that vet have guessed as a "pocket" pitbull and daschund mix... View on PetFinder
Jonathan Smith had made his way over to shake coaching counterpart David Shaw’s hand following Oregon State's 35-14 Pac-12 football win over S…
Family weekend certainly started with a splash for some in Corvallis.
A woman from Benton County died in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Monday morning, Nov. 15.
A Lebanon woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-5.
An Albany man reportedly running across Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Saturday night near Albany.
Stanford has a quarterback carousel that seems to have possibly stopped on a true freshman entering Saturday’s Pac-12 football game at Oregon State.
Two-term Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber will not seek a third term.
Two years after the collision, an Albany man has been arraigned on manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a cyclist as he traveled …
The Oregon State women’s basketball team did a lot of things well on Friday night in a season-opening 82-52 home win over Loyola Marymount.
'I’m not sure how much longer I can keep this up,' one teacher said.
