Another round of snow is in the forecast, so the National Weather Service has issued another winter weather advisory for the mid-Willamette Va…
“We got the dogs, and we ran out,” a tenant said. “We had two minutes to grab stuff."
But with more snow on the way, here's what you need to know.
Mid-Willamette Valley residents woke up to a winter wonderland the day after Christmas as a storm dumped three inches or more of snow on the area.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Linn and Benton counties, from the Coast Range to the Cascades, from 4 p.m. Sat…
Officials working on plan to bulk up Benton County's justice facilities have solidified financing for a new courthouse.
An Albany Police Department officer shot a man – who advanced toward police holding a knife in each hand – in the leg on Friday night in Alban…
Helen Higgins, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, has filed to run in the Democratic primary for the Benton County …
Corvallis: While addressing the problem of homelessness isn’t a primary part of the group’s mission, it is indelibly tied to the problem of trash in rivers.
The first cases of Candida auris, a rare fungal infection found in humans, have been detected in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
