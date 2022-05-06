Sam-Meow Elliott

Sam-Meow Elliot is a big, chubby-cheeked boy but he thinks he is a little kitten even if he opens his... View on PetFinder
A railroad trestle fire in Corvallis took firefighters almost nine hours to put out Monday morning, May 2.
A proposed 42-acre housing development has clinched approval from the Corvallis City Council.
"Our reported cases are high. Really high."
A local teen went to the City Council seeking support. He received knowing nods and appreciation. But after some consideration, Mayor Paul Aziz says he won't declare June Pride month in Lebanon.
The call came in from the Corvallis area 911 system.
The city-owned Majestic Theatre in Corvallis is facing a budget crisis that may result in fewer shows at the beloved institution, a prospect that has some in the community campaigning the city for more money.
The Fire Department can't publicly say which 10 neighborhoods, but do hope everyone considers planning ahead just the same.
The students at Kathryn Jones Harrison Elementary School in Corvallis — once known as Jefferson then Jaguar Elementary — received a special visit Thursday afternoon: Kathryn Jones Harrison herself, who laid eyes upon the school for the first time.
Mark Henderson has been selected as the new principal of Philomath High School, succeeding interim-principal Brent Belveal. Henderson will begin his position with the district July 1.
Two kayakers had launched their kayaks Saturday south of Monroe. Neither came home.
