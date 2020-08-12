School district unveils its plans to open academic year

In response to a school board member’s question, Halliday said the district knows it’s a struggle. Bus drivers will do a visual check and keep students socially distanced on the bus. Based on how those numbers come out in terms of ridership, the district may need to adjust the number of routes.

“After the visual check, if a kid is systematic, they will put them in an isolation spot in the back of the bus and bring them to school,” Halliday said, adding that she realizes that the procedure does not identify asymptomatic students.

Once the students arrives at school, it’s straight to the office where a screening with temperature check would be done and if necessary, the implementation of isolation procedures.

“It’s not the most ideal system and in fact we’ve had a number of people who have said, ‘I will bring my own child to school’ instead of transporting them on the bus,” Halliday said.

If the state health or education departments determine the bus-riding system isn’t working, changes would likely follow. Said Halliday, “We’re going kind of have to wait and see how that plays out but that’s a big one.”

Philomath Academy