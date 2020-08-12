School district unveils its plans to open academic year

The Philomath School District announced last week its plans for the first month of school on its five campuses plus Kings Valley Charter School.
Susan Halliday, Philomath’s acting superintendent, said students in kindergarten through the third grade will be able to begin classes in a hybrid learning model, which includes classroom instruction twice per week. Fourth graders at Blodgett will also follow the hybrid model.
Students in grades 4-12 in Philomath and all students at KVCS will start school through a comprehensive distance learning model.
The first day of school has been moved to Sept. 1 with the Philomath School Board on Thursday night approving the administration’s proposed 2020-21 academic calendar.
The school district announced its plans to host a "town hall" meeting with updates at 6 p.m. Wednesday. (www.facebook.com/PhilomathSchools).
The in-person learning for the younger students will be split into two groups — one that meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the other on Wednesdays and Fridays. The administration is calling Mondays “distance learning for all,” which includes professional development and planning time for educators, Halliday said.
The Oregon Department of Education released its latest guidance for schools on July 29 with information on safely opening for in-person instruction.
“The infection rate metrics for Benton County and the state of Oregon will allow Philomath to open for in-school learning for only K-3 students at this time,” the district’s press release states. “The metrics for Polk County also play into the opening decision for Kings Valley Charter School.”
The district’s press release stated that the reopening decisions followed “guidance review, community and staff input, lengthy conversations and thoughtful planning.”
“We know this is not what the majority of our staff, students and families were hoping for,” said Shelley Niemann, school board chair. “We would love to have students begin school in the same way we did in the fall of 2019. The new metrics established by the state place priority on safety for our staff, students, families and community.”
The district stressed that in the ever-changing pandemic environment, plans are subject to change should a move to full comprehensive distance learning become necessary due to infection rates. The district will review its current plans with implementation of any possible changes to take effect on Sept. 28.
Based on the state’s metrics and how they are applied to Benton County, the allowable exception for opening focused solely on K-3 students, which allowed for the district’s implementation of a hybrid or on-site learning. Blodgett’s small group of fourth graders was included.
Learning at home
Comprehensive distance learning revolves around strong instructional practices, effective teacher-student contact time, meaningful peer-to-peer interaction and equitable learning opportunities. The students receive remote instruction in their homes through 2-1/2-hour lessons (live or recorded) taught by their teachers.
Attendance will be taken and students will need to earn grades and credits.
“It is important to note that comprehensive distance learning will not look like the distance learning from last year,” Halliday said. “CDL will involve much more teacher‐facilitated instruction.”
Halliday guided school board members through a well-detailed set of operational “blueprints” for each campus during a special session Thursday night. The plans include several specific components, including a communicable disease management plan, and the various steps that ultimately lead up to in-person learning.
The school board approved the school re-entry plans Thursday night on a unanimous vote. The plans were also forwarded to the Benton County Health Department for review and approval. The plan then must be submitted to the Oregon Department of Education by Aug. 17.
Riding the bus
One of the more challenging areas of the back-to-school plan for those in-person students involves riding the bus. Children won’t be fully screened until they arrive at school, not before they board the bus.
In response to a school board member’s question, Halliday said the district knows it’s a struggle. Bus drivers will do a visual check and keep students socially distanced on the bus. Based on how those numbers come out in terms of ridership, the district may need to adjust the number of routes.
“After the visual check, if a kid is systematic, they will put them in an isolation spot in the back of the bus and bring them to school,” Halliday said, adding that she realizes that the procedure does not identify asymptomatic students.
Once the students arrives at school, it’s straight to the office where a screening with temperature check would be done and if necessary, the implementation of isolation procedures.
“It’s not the most ideal system and in fact we’ve had a number of people who have said, ‘I will bring my own child to school’ instead of transporting them on the bus,” Halliday said.
If the state health or education departments determine the bus-riding system isn’t working, changes would likely follow. Said Halliday, “We’re going kind of have to wait and see how that plays out but that’s a big one.”
Philomath Academy
In addition to the traditional campuses, students and families that prefer a continuous online school may enroll in the Philomath Academy, the district said. The Philomath Academy is a self‐paced, online school that can offer many courses not available in the existing school systems. Course instruction is not necessarily in‐person and may be pre‐recorded so that students can access the instruction on a more flexible schedule.
“Because it’s all online, students can access that on their time because the teacher in the online program takes care of being able to facilitate the learning for students anytime they log in,” Halliday said. “That’s the distinct difference — a connection with a teacher in your resident school to be able to guide your instruction or being able to go fully virtual in a more self-paced direction.”
Philomath Academy Principal Dan Johnson said he’s receive strong interest from families with daily emails and phone calls, plus he’s had numerous virtual meetings to share information.
“There is strong interest and I think it’s going to come down to registration before we know if it’s 50 kids or more,” Johnson said when asked by a school board member to estimate attendance.
If Philomath Academy attracts more-than-expected students, Halliday said the staff time would be adjusted to provide support.
Students and families may re‐evaluate their schooling decisions at the end of each grading term.
“We greatly value in‐person learning for our students and hope to have all students return to their respective schools as the guidance and protocols allow,” Halliday said. “During this time, we remain committed to the safety of our staff and students.
“This will be a year of needed grace, patience and flexibility for our entire district and community,” she added.
