Convention2020

National

Convention recap: GOP defends police in face of rising tensions

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Republicans opened the third night of their convention with an aggressive defense of law enforcement, as the nation faced renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that has sparked three nights of protests in a state that could decide the fall election.

National Politics

RNC recap: All Trump, all the time

  • By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated

President Donald Trump asserted control over the Republican National Convention on Monday, overshadowing prime-time speakers. Here are key takeaways from the first night of the convention

News

Kellyanne Conway, longtime Trump aide, to leave White House

  • By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
  • Updated

As Trump's campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, Kellyanne Conway was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid. Now Trump faces a deficit in the polls as the Republican National Convention begins on Monday.

