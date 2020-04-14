Seattle may be through the worst of coronavirus, but the stunned city is not celebrating

SEATTLE — Dr. Theo Vos glanced up from his computer last week and marveled at cherry blossoms in the sunshine outside his window.

Seattle had been dreary for months. He missed his neighborhood soccer league teammates and wished he could lace up his cleats for scrimmage.

Then he looked back at his computer screen and the graphs predicting tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths still to come.

Even in Seattle, where the daily death toll appears to have plateaued thanks to an early start on the rest of the country and quick action by state and local officials, it was far too soon to return to life pre-pandemic.

Vos, 65, understands the risks better than almost anyone.

An epidemiologist at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, he is one of the world's top experts on forecasting the course of runaway disease. The organization's models of the pandemic's path are helping guide policymakers across the country.

"The big worry will be indeed complacency," Vos said. "We need to start thinking hard about what does it take to avoid, within a month or two, having a second wave."