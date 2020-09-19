Smoke delays Circle work in Corvallis

The smoke and ash that plagued the mid-valley for the past two weeks has interrupted the schedule for the work on Northwest Circle Boulevard in Corvallis.

Crews had hoped to do the complete the grinding of the street between Highland Drive and 29th Street by Friday, but the delays mean the grinding work will continue through Tuesday.

On Wednesday, crews will begin the paving work on the street, starting with the north side of Circle at Highland and moving west. Some residents and businesses will be impacted, Corvallis Public Works officials said.

Traffic control will change daily and residents are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible.

The next milestone for the project is Sept. 28, when pavement markings and striping will be added. The project is scheduled to conclude early next month.

The repaving project is part of a city pilot project that will added a “road diet” component to the boulevard.

The key changes to Circle will be a reduction from four vehicle lanes to two for most of its run from west of 29th to Highland. There will be a continuous center turn lane (one exists now only from Kings to 17th), and buffered bike lanes will be added.