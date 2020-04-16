Area running races forced to change 2020 plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The continuing pandemic has forced two popular spring running races in the area to change paths.

The Corvallis Half Marathon has postponed its date from April 11 to Oct. 3.

Organized by Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, the 13.1-mile race begins and ends on the Oregon State campus and is in its 10th year. Participants were offered the option to defer their entry to the Oct. 3 date or the 2021 race, or ask for a refund. It was announced in mid-March that the race had been postponed, and the deadline to request a refund was April 1.

“The majority rolled their registration over to October or to the 2021 event, which enable us to give refunds to those in need,” said race chair Bob Hazleton in an email. “Many of those who requested refunds were seniors at OSU who may be leaving the area.”

Hazleton said Corvallis Half organizers worked with those also putting together runs in the area scheduled in October.

“Many of our racers are students and employees of OSU. Oct. 3 was the first date that we were able to host, OSU facilities were available and school will be back in session. Hopefully the weather will still be nice at that time,” he said.