Barnes: At least one OSU athlete has tested positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least one Oregon State athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 during recent months, OSU Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said on Monday, adding that the athlete tested positive early on in the pandemic.

There is a possibility of additional cases, although it has been difficult to determine while many of the athletes have been at home.

OSU Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Dr. Doug Aukerman said as much as 25 to 35% of the college age group might not show any symptoms during a COVID-19 infection.

“So I think it’s really hard for anybody to say how many athletes have had it. Especially with all the athletes who went home,” Aukerman said. “I think we’ll get better clarity on that as we do the antibody test as well as the interning returning physical process has some additional questions and questionnaires that we’ve added to it to try and kind of tease out those that may have possibly been exposed and/or at risk.”

Barnes said OSU will release the number of positive tests that might appear as the athletes are checked at the school in order to begin workouts at the facilities.

“Obviously not names and not specifics, but we will certainly provide updates as we would to the county on where we sit with positive cases,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.