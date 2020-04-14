Barnes, Smith and Tinkle donating 7% of salaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes, head football coach Jonathan Smith and head men’s basketball poach Wayne Tinkle have all agreed to donate seven percent of their annual salaries over the next year back to the athletic department in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnes said in a letter addressed to Beaver Nation on Tuesday night

“In all my years as an intercollegiate athletics administrator, I have never been more proud of the work that is being done by our coaches and staff to ensure the well being of our student-athletes,” Barnes wrote. “I also am amazed by the outpouring we have received from our donors and fans as we navigate these uncertain times. Thank you for reminding me how special Beaver Nation is.

“The cancellation of the spring sports schedules and the winter sports postseasons have had a significant financial impact on our department. Our revenue shortfalls are coming from multiple levels including local, Pac-12, and NCAA revenue streams. We are doing everything we can to mitigate these losses without directly impacting our student-athletes.”

In addition to Barnes, Smith and Tinkle, others will also take part in donating part of their salaries.

According to the letter: