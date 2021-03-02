 Skip to main content
OSU baseball: Abel earns Pac-12 honor

Oregon State redshirt sophomore Kevin Abel has been named the Pac-12’s pitcher of the week.

Abel struck out 11 in five shutout innings in Oregon State’s 4-0 series-opening victory at Grand Canyon on Thursday. He got out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out the side in the fifth inning to end his outing, which earned him his first win of the season.

Abel also struck out the side in the third, and picked up a pair of strikeouts in both the second and fourth innings. The 11 strikeouts tied a career-high.

The honor is the first of Abel’s career and is the 95th time an Oregon State pitcher has been honored, the most in conference history.

Kevin Abel
