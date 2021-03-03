OSU baseball: After hot start, Beavers back at Goss for home-opener

Oregon State’s season-opening baseball road trip couldn’t have gone much better.
The Beavers went 7-1 over a two-week stretch in Arizona and outscored their opponents 61-15 to kick off the season. Star right-hander Kevin Abel showed that he is healthy once again and delivered two stellar starts, and the rest of the Oregon State staff was lights out as well, with 15 pitchers combining for a 1.42 ERA.
For a veteran-heavy group that was dead-set on atoning for last year’s disappointing season, the strong start doesn’t come as a surprise to those within the program.
“I think we’ve always had the confidence. Now we’re seeing it take place on the field,” Oregon State outfielder Preston Jones said. “I think we can’t get too high on starting off 7-1 — it’s the game of baseball and things can change. We need to continue trusting the process.”
That process has already taken Oregon State from an unranked squad picked fourth in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll to the nation’s No. 20 team in the latest NCAA rankings. Now the Beavers are back in Corvallis for an 11-game homestand that will run through the last week of March.
They will play their home-opener Thursday when they host BYU (3-5) at 5:35 p.m. at Goss Stadium to begin a three-game set. Even with no fans in the stands, it will be a welcomed return home for a group that has spent the past several weeks living in lockdown out of hotel rooms in order to abide by COVID protocols.
“It’s great, I think we were kind of tired of being in Arizona for that long,” Jones said. “We’re all excited to get back and play at home. It’s really exciting to be back in our environment.”
During the Arizona trip, Abel, Cooper Hjerpe and Jake Pfennigs were the Beavers’ three frontline starters, with Will Frisch starting the fourth game of each series. Coach Mitch Canham isn’t going to mess with that formula, and said Abel will start Thursday, Hjerpe will start Friday and Pfennigs will start Saturday.
Just as significant as the strong outings from the Beavers’ starters this season has been the work of the bullpen. Canham and his staff wanted to get as many different pitchers as possible multiple outings during the road trip and he feels they accomplished that.
“We had a lot of guys out of the bullpen that got a handful of different touches,” Canham said. “That was exciting to see. A lot of firsts — a lot of first strikeouts and first appearances for our guys. I think anyone who was watching can be excited about what we were doing pitching and defense-wise.”
Oregon State’s 11 relief pitchers allowed just four runs over 30⅔ innings and the staff as a whole struck out 74 batters while walking 22.
“I feel like I could only throw four innings and we would be completely fine the rest of the game,” Hjerpe said. “Going out there and throwing seven innings and getting a quality start is obviously key. But it gives you a lot of confidence when the pen is doing what we’re doing right now.”
The Beavers’ bats delivered more than enough run support during the road trip, too. Oregon State is hitting .324 as a team and displaying plenty of power.
Andy Armstrong is batting .452 with four doubles in eight starts at shortstop, and Troy Claunch (.433), Kyler McMahan (.375) and Jones (.357) are all off to strong starts as well.
Ryan Ober is hitting .286 with four extra-base hits, and Joe Casey is hitting .314 with a team-best three homers and 13 RBIs. The one thing all six of those players have in common? They were all around for the 2018 national title run.
That group, along with Abel and a handful of other pitchers, are the connective tissue from the last great Oregon State team, and are hoping to link that past success to this year’s group.
“We didn’t play a lot (in 2018) but a lot of us were watching, observing how those other guys did it and how we grew as a team,” Casey said. “We’ve taken on that role of being those older guys. But we also have the younger guys who are at practice everyday, grinding with us and helping us out, too. It takes everyone.”
