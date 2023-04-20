The Oregon State baseball team has become increasingly aggressive on the basepaths over the last five games.

Led by sophomore Travis Bazzana, the Beavers have stolen 20 bases during that stretch and now have 48 stolen bases on the season, the most in the Pac-12 Conference. Bazzana broke the program record for steals in a game with five stolen bases in Tuesday’s win over Seattle.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham wants the players to take an aggressive approach. In addition to Bazzana’s historic day, Canham noted that Ruben Cedillo also had a stolen base and distracted a Seattle pitcher into a balk.

“Guys moving around, being active, being very present. Looking to put a lot of pressure on the defense,” Canham said.

When asked if the decision to run is made by third-base coach Ryan Gipson or by the baserunner, Canham said it depends on the situation.

“Coach Gipson always has a good report and he’s in charge of scoring runs. He likes creating some havoc. But also, Travis is a guy who is very confident. We want our runners to never hesitate. If they feel like they have something, they know the situation," Canham said, adding that there will often be a follow-up conversation in the dugout. “So when they come in, ‘What’d you see. Why’d you take it? Or why didn’t you,’ at some point. We’re just trying to be inquisitive and make sure they’re in a good space.”

Bazzana’s five steals broke the previous record of four steals in a game which was shared by Steve Lyons and David Anderson. He confirmed that the decision to run is based on a number of factors, including input from coaches, the game situation and his confidence in having a read on the pitcher.

“It’s kind of a combination of everything. Picking pitches that are good to run on. Trying to get a breaking ball so it’s harder for the catcher to throw me out. Just trust my ability to time up the pitcher to then get the base,” Bazzana said.

Oregon State’s base running has helped support an offensive resurgence which has sparked the team to seven straight wins. The Beavers (25-11, 10-8 Pac-12 Conference) will put that winning streak on the line in a three-game series at Arizona State (25-11, 11-3 Pac-12) starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Sun Devils split two games at Washington over the weekend with the third game being rained out. They currently sit a half-game in front of Stanford for first place in the Pac-12 standings.

Arizona State leads the Pac-12 in batting average in conference play (.319), and is second in on-base percentage (.382) and runs scored (103).

After Tuesday’s win over Seattle, Canham said the coaches were just beginning to prepare for the Sun Devils.

“Now we’ll turn the page and start getting ready for that weekend series. All those things that come into play, making sure we’re hydrating, it’s going to be a lot warmer. And it comes down, as always, to pitching and defense. Making sure that if we’re doing what we’ve been doing with our offense – not just the bats — offense, running the bases, communicating, preparing for the next pitch and sticking with a really good plan, we’ve got a good shot,” Canham said.

Oregon State will start Trent Sellers (5-3, 3.71 ERA on Friday) against ASU’s Ross Dunn (4-2, 3.69). On Saturday, Jacob Kmatz (2-4, 3.64) will take the ball for Oregon State against Khristian Curtis (4-2, 5.74).

Jaren Hunter has been Oregon State’s Sunday starter but after being limited to one inning last weekend due to concerns about his arm, his availability for this week’s series is in question.

Note: Oregon State's winning streak has resulted in a climb up the national polls. The Beavers are ranked 19th by Baseball America, 21st by DI Baseball and 25th by the USA Today coaches poll. ASU is 18th in the Baseball America poll, 19th in DI Baseball and 21st in the coaches poll.