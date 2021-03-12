OSU baseball: Ahlstrom shuts down Beavers as Ducks take 7-0 win

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They laid off some pitches that we were typically getting some chase on,” Canham said. “But we’ve got to do a better job getting ahead in the count. A couple of times we were just giving up some free bases. Especially early, each time a walk or hit by pitch or what have you, those guys ended up scoring and that's not the kind of baseball that we want to play.”

Tanner Smith did the most damage for the Ducks, driving in four runs with a single and triple, while Kenyon Yovan homered and singled in another run to pace the nine-hit attack of the Ducks.

The Ducks took a 4-0 lead in the second. A leadoff walk to Aaron Zavala and wild pitch set up Josh Kasevich, who delivered a single to right to make it 1-0. Another single and hit by pitch loaded the bases before Abel got two outs. But leadoff batter Smith ripped a triple to right-center to clear the bases.

While it was early, it proved to be a big moment.