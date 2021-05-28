OSU baseball: Andy Armstrong delivering brilliant defense, improved bat during breakout season

Ask any pitcher on Oregon State’s staff. Most of them can recall a time when Andy Armstrong has bailed them out of trouble with a dazzling defensive play.
Rewind to Oregon State’s matchup at UC Irvine earlier this season. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, the game was tied at 5-5. An Anteaters’ batter cracked a sharp ground ball to the left side of the infield that appeared to spell doom for the Beavers.
“Everybody put their heads down,” Oregon State reliever Will Firsch said. “It was like, ‘Even if (Armstrong) fields this, there’s no way he can make the throw. This guy’s fast’ I thought we had lost the game.”
Armstrong picked it and made the throw to beat the runner and end the inning. Oregon State went on to win 7-5 in extra innings.
Last Sunday against Arizona, Armstrong glided over to a hard-hit ball up the middle that most shortstops wouldn’t have even dreamed of getting a glove on. He smoothly scooped it up, took a step back to second base to tag the bag and complete a pivotal inning-ending double play.
“He makes plays that human beings shouldn't make,” Oregon State closer Jake Mulholland said. “He kind of does that regularly.”
All season long, Armstrong has been Oregon State’s version of Superman, arriving to bail the Beavers out of trouble time and time again. He was recently named a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, which is given to the best shortstop in the country each season.
Armstrong is also the only Beaver to play all 53 of Oregon State’s games this season.
“It’s awesome. But that’s what I expect,” Armstrong said. “I don’t expect to have any days off. That's what I wanna do — go out there and play every single game for my team and play at a high level. That's what I prepared for in the fall. It feels good to get out there and play everyday, but I’m not surprised.”
His defense has always been stellar — in 2019, while playing primarily at second base, he received All-Pac-12 defensive honorable mention honors despite only starting semi-regularly. But his bat has also come to life this season. He’s hitting .299 with three homers, 26 RBIs and a team-best 15 doubles through Thursday.
As of late, he’s been hitting near the top of the order for the Beavers. He said there hasn’t been a specific mechanical change or adjustment that has led to his uptick in offensive productivity. Rather, it’s just been about getting a consistent run of games in the lineup.
“The more comfortable he gets in his own shoes out there — you see what he’s done at the plate this year,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said. "He’s been performing extremely well, regardless of what part of the lineup he’s hitting in. He seems to always be very productive.”
It makes all the more sense that Armstrong never dreamed of hitting grand slams or delivering game-winning hits. From a young age, he would have rather robbed another player of a hit than get one for himself.
“My first love was playing defense,” Armstrong said “It wasn’t playing the game of baseball; it was taking ground balls… That’s where I can have the most impact for the team. I try to do my best for these pitchers. I want them to feel like I can fill up the zone and get outs. I just wanna put my team in the best place possible.”
For much of his childhood, the Salem native also never dreamed of playing at Oregon State. His father, Rich, was a star outfielder at University of Oregon from 1961-1965, and Andy dreamed of following in his footsteps and becoming a Duck one day.
He quickly emerged as a highly-touted recruit while playing at West Salem High School, and college offers poured in. Despite the obvious allegiance that was forged during his own playing days, Rich never tried to steer Andy toward Oregon. In fact, the opposite was true.
“Because obviously he went to Oregon, and I wanted to play baseball at Oregon,” Andy Armstrong said of his father. “He was like, ‘Man you should go to Oregon State and play for Pat Casey.' Obviously when I stepped on campus here when I was being recruited, it was a no-brainer. He’s a bigger Oregon State fan than anyone now. He loves this school, he loves this baseball program. He saw the benefit in this way before I did.”
Corvallis was the perfect fit for Amstrong when he was beginning his college career, and has become even more so over the past couple of seasons. He grew up idolizing Drawin Barney and Joey Wong while watching the Beavers’ beach-to-back national title runs in 2006 and 2007.
Now, with Barney and Wong both on Canham’s coaching staff, Armstrong gets the chance to pick both of their brains on a daily basis. The combination of playing behind Cadyn Grenier and Nick Madrigal early in his career, and now working with Wong and Barney regularly has had a massive impact on Armstrong's career.
He recalled a moment earlier this season when the Beavers were on the road at Washington and Barney and Wong were working with him pregame on a specific technique at shortstop. Eventually, the pair of former Beaver legends jumped in and began taking ground balls with him in order to better illustrate their point.
“It’s huge,” Armstrong said. “You can have a coach that knows everything in the world and can just tell you what to do. But there’s something to be said about watching other people do things, you know. I think that playing behind Cadyn and Nick was huge. Not only to hear what they had to say, but just watching them go about their business.”
