 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU baseball: Armstrong powers Beavers past Gonzaga
0 comments

OSU baseball: Armstrong powers Beavers past Gonzaga

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Andy Armstrong went 3 for 4 and set a career-high with six RBIs to send Oregon State to an 11-3 nonconference baseball win over Gonzaga on Monday night at Goss Stadium.

Armstrong drove in a run in the first on a single, and another in third on a sacrifice fly. He then drove in two on a double in Oregon State’s four-run sixth inning and capped his night with a two-run single in the seventh.

The career-high surpasses his previous best of five at San Diego State on Feb. 27, 2020.

Armstrong, Jacob Melton and Ryan Ober all had three hits for the Beavers (21-6), who finished with 13 as a team. Four of the 13 went for extra bases; doubles by Ober, Armstrong and Preston Jones and a triple by Kyler McMahan in the sixth.

McMahan was 2 for 2 with two walks.

Armstrong’s 3-for-4 day marked his 13th multi-hit game of the season, extending his team lead. Melton has 10, Ober is at eight and McMahan has six. Armstrong also has four multi-RBI games this season.

Oregon State’s Will Frisch started and allowed three hits and three unearned runs in four innings while striking out six. His counterpart, Gonzaga (16-11) righty Alec Gomez, scattered four hits and four runs — three earned — in 2⅔ innings. He also walked six.

Frisch did not figure in the decision. Gomez took the loss to drop to 3-1 this season.

Brock Townsend picked up the win for the Beavers after three scoreless innings in relief. He allowed one hit with three strikeouts to improve to 2-0 this season.

The teams conclude the two-game series Tuesday night at 5:35 p.m.

Andy Armstrong mug 2021

Andy Armstrong 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News