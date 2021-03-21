OSU baseball: Armstrong’s late homer lifts Beavers to series win

With one swing of the bat, Andy Armstrong shifted the mood surrounding Oregon State’s weekend from disappointment to elation.

Armstrong blasted a go-ahead solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to send the No. 23 Beavers to a 9-8 baseball win over Washington State at Goss Stadium Sunday.

In a wild back-and-forth affair that spanned nearly four hours, Armstrong got the final say and helped the Beavers (13-4, 2-1) take two of three games from the Cougars (11-4, 1-2) in the first Pac-12 series of the season.

“It feels good,” Armstrong said. “I was just the right guy in the right place. Any one of our guys was capable of doing that. Our whole team was hanging in there. It’s a really weird game how it works out like this. I’ve just gotta credit my teammates for keeping me up in the dugout. It’s a good team win.”

When he stepped up to the plate in the eighth, Armstrong was 0 for 11 in the series and had already struck out twice on the day. But he waited for an off-speed pitch from Cougar’s reliever Dakota Hawkins and hammered a hanging curveball over the left field wall.